Monday afternoon, the PC version of Overwatch got a brand new patch update that fixes some pesky bugs that snuck their way in with the recent Uprising event. Unfortunately, this patch is for PC only — the notes explain these bug fixes will be rolled into a bigger patch for PS4 and Xbox One at "a later date."

Until then, console players will just have to keep dealing with that debilitating Mei bug and the exploit preventing Omnics from spawning during an entire phase of the Uprising event.

Overwatch patch notes: Mei bug, Uprising exploit patched

Here are the full patch notes from Blizzard's site:

BUG FIXES



General

• Fixed an issue that caused the game client to crash when Overwatch was launched



Arcade

• Fixed a bug preventing the Null Sector bots from spawning during the payload escort phase of the Overwatch Uprising brawl

• The Overwatch Uprising 2017 player icon will now unlock when you log into the event

• Firing shots while standing on the payload in Overwatch Uprising will no longer cause accuracy issues for your hero

• Fixed an issue preventing players from placing turrets on moving platforms (i.e. the payload)

• The Overwatch Uprising scorecard now correctly tracks stats from Sombra's Hack

• The Overwatch Uprising scorecard now correctly tracks Ana's healing stats

• The Overwatch Uprising scorecard now correctly tracks D.Va's enemy eliminations



Competitive Play

• Fixed an issue that could cause inaccurate results when breaking ties based on capture percentage on Assault and Assault/Escort maps



Heroes

• Fixed an issue that allowed players to move freely when being hit by Mei's Blizzard or Endothermic Blaster

• Fixed a bug causing D.Va's hair to be rigid in the Selfie highlight intro when her Palanquin skin is equipped

• Fixed a bug causing Soldier: 76's cape to clip during the Push-Ups emote when his Strike Commander Morrison, Daredevil: 76, or Stunt Rider: 76 skin was equipped

• Fixed a bug causing the ice on Pharah's Frostbite skin to stretch when her Flair emote was activated



Maps

• Fixed a bug causing glass that has been shattered by an explosion to be colored black

When Blizzard says more about when these bug fixes will hit consoles, we'll let you know.

