By Rye Khosravi
Although it's just beginning, the Overwatch Anniversary event is filled with really desirable emotes and legendary skins. So you really have no time to waste if you want to collect all of the amazing cosmetics that are in the Anniversary loot boxes. If you're worried about running out of time, don't worry, we can tell you when Overwatch Anniversary event ends

Make sure to get all the new skins before the 'Overwatch' Anniversary event ends.Source: Blizzard Entertainment
When does Overwatch Anniversary end? Here's the exact date and time

The Anniversary event will end on on June 12. Overwatch usually updates at 2 p.m. Eastern time. However, with the start of this event on May 23, the company changed that to 11 a.m. Eastern. So the same thing might happen when it ends. Don't count on those extra few hours to get the Anniversary skin or emote you've been hoping for.

