Although it's just beginning, the Overwatch Anniversary event is filled with really desirable emotes and legendary skins. So you really have no time to waste if you want to collect all of the amazing cosmetics that are in the Anniversary loot boxes. If you're worried about running out of time, don't worry, we can tell you when Overwatch Anniversary event ends

Blizzard Entertainment Make sure to get all the new skins before the 'Overwatch' Anniversary event ends.

When does Overwatch Anniversary end? Here's the exact date and time

The Anniversary event will end on on June 12. Overwatch usually updates at 2 p.m. Eastern time. However, with the start of this event on May 23, the company changed that to 11 a.m. Eastern. So the same thing might happen when it ends. Don't count on those extra few hours to get the Anniversary skin or emote you've been hoping for.

More Overwatch news and updates

For more on Overwatch, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here is an essay about how Efi Oladele was a missed opportunity for Overwatch, a deep dive into the issue of sexual harassment in Overwatch voice chat, an unintentionally hilarious infographic showing the most popular Overwatch characters in each state, a criticism of Blizzard's failures in its design of Symmetra and a dive into a cool trend on Tumblr that converts your most-played heroes into a psychedelic illustration.