If you're like us, the new Overwatch Anniversary event can be overwhelming with how many amazing skins and dance emotes there are to grab in such a limited time.

To help organize and plan, Reddit user IzzePizze has come through with another checklist of all of the new releases for this event. They've done other printable checklists for Overwatch events in the past.

Blizzard Entertainment If you're not using a checklist, you might miss this incredible Symmetra skin.

Overwatch Anniversary Checklist: Here's how to get it

If you're interested in getting one of these checklists for the Overwatch Anniversary event, we've got you covered. IzzePizze has graciously provided the internet with two versions.

You can click here if you'd like the printable version that's formatted to letter paper or you if you'd like a clickable PDF version, they've provided that as well.

Get out there and start saving that in-game currency for these fantastic cosmetics.

