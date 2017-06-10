FIFA 18 release date, gameplay and more revealed at EA Play 2017

FIFA 18 was shown during EA's E3 2017 presentation on Saturday. The FIFA 18 trailer released last week showed players what to expect from the next title. Today's E3 2017 presentation showed us more of what's to come.

During the press conference, EA revealed the first gameplay trailer for FIFA 18. Using motion capture, EA's recorded the movements of Cristiano Ronaldo to make players movements and gestures more real. Check out the E3 2017 trailer for the upcoming FIFA game below:

Ronaldo will be featured on the cover of the new FIFA game.

FIFA 18 will build upon the story mode included in FIFA 17 starring the fictional character Alex Hunter. During E3 2017, we see the soccer game's story mode will continue to follow the (former) rookie player as he pursues his soccer career.

The FIFA 18 release date will hit worldwide on Sept 29 for Playstation 4, Playstation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC.

