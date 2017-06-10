EA offered up another look at Madden 18 during its EA Play 2017 press conference. A new story mode for Madden 18 called Long Shot that looks similar to The Journey mode that made its premiere in FIFA 17.

One of the weirdest additions to the franchise that fits into Long Shot is that NCAA teams are making an appearance for the first time in the series. It seems like the story might follow a player all the way from High School to the NFL, and this is definitely an addition college football fans will enjoy.

Madden 18 is releasing on August 25 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

