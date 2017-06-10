'NBA Live 18' Trailer, Gameplay, Beta Demo Release Date: EA Play 2017 recap

NBA Live 18 is a troubled game from a troubled series. Today at EA Play 2017, footage and gameplay was shown that gave some hope (may have sealed the fate of the series). Check out the new trailer.

EA also announced on Saturday that it's planning a demo for August, and that you're progress will carry over once the game officially releases.

More news from EA Play 2017

