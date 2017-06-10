During the Electronic Arts press conference at EA Play 2017, BioWare pulled the curtain back on its brand-new series, Anthem. Up until now, it had only been known as "Project Dylan." Not much is known about Anthem yet, but it's been described as a shared-world game somewhat similar to Destiny, according to VentureBeat.

EA launched the official site for the game concurrently with the announcement. A full gameplay reveal for Anthem is scheduled for the Xbox E3 conference taking place June 11 at 5 p.m. Eastern.

The Anthem Twitter account shows a tentative spring 2018 release date. The teaser trailer is embedded below.

Anthem teaser trailer at EA Play 2017

