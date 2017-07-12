Raids — massive, collaborative battles against very strong Pokémon — are live in Pokémon Go right now. Tackling big bosses like Tyranitar and Charizard can take it out of your Pokémon in short order.

If you’re looking for more dedicated counters to common raid bosses, your life just got a lot easier. A new list of effective counters to the game’s raid bosses has dropped, and we’re here to walk you through it.

Pokémon Go raids: Rankings list supreme, good, tank and glass counters to raid bosses

The site GamePress released an updated ranking for all tier-two, tier-three and tier-four raid bosses on Wednesday. GamePress lists counters as being one of three categories: supreme, good, tank and glass.

Supreme counters are, as their name implies, the gold standard. If you’re looking to tackle a specific raid boss, this is the Pokémon you’ll want to use. Good counters are, well, just that. GamePress advises using them to fill in spots in a raiding roster when out of supreme choices. This isn’t hard to do given that good counters make up the bulk of the lists. They’re going to be less survivable than Supreme Pokémon with a little less DPS as well. They’re not bad by any stretch, they’re just not the optimum choice.

GamePress also gives players suggestions on glass counters and tank counters. Glass counters tend to have higher damage-per-second than good counters, but are much less survivable. Tank counters are the inverse — more survivability than even supreme counters, but at the cost of DPS. There are fewer of these counters than there are Good counters on the whole. It’s up to availability and personal preference whether you should go with a Glass/Tank counter or just a Good one.

Still, if you’re having trouble taking down a particularly tough tier-four boss, this list will give you a push in the right direction.

More Pokémon Go news, updates, tips and tricks

Raids are here! See why they may be the key to legendary Pokémon. Find out how to determine how long it will take you to reach level 40, and see what we think of the Gen 2 Pokémon added to the game. Here are the kinds of Pokémon you get from 10-kilometer eggs, and here’s where you can check out what you missed during the Water Festival and Solstice events. Find out more about the upcoming Chicago event and why you’ll probably be able to catch Unown while you’re there — if you’re not busy searching for rare evolutionary items, that is.