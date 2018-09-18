Welcome to Hype Daily, Mic’s morning entertainment roundup. Here’s everything you need to catch up on in the entertainment world and what to look forward to today. Want to receive this as a daily email in your inbox? Subscribe here.

The 70th annual Emmy Awards, the year’s biggest night in television honors, happened on Monday night, so let’s spend today’s installment diving into everything you missed if you didn’t watch. Emmys ahoy!

Here were the big winners (and losers) of the night

The cast and crew of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ accepts the award for outstanding comedy series at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Phil McCarten/AP

One of the night’s big winners was the Amazon comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which snagged a total of five Emmys, including outstanding comedy series. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan also took the prize for lead actress in a comedy.

Ryan Murphy’s FX true crime drama The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story also did well, earning three wins, including one for outstanding limited series.

One of the night’s losers was, well, diversity. Despite a promising group of nominees (the Emmys intro was a self-aware ode to diversity celebrating the makeup of this year’s class of nominees), the winners were awfully white. Atlanta failed to take home any big prizes, and Sandra Oh, the first Asian actor ever nominated in the category of outstanding lead actress in a drama series, lost out to The Crown’s Claire Foy. There were some notable exceptions, however — RuPaul, Thandie Newton and Regina Hall all walked away with awards.

A surprise proposal happened onstage

Glenn Weiss proposes to his girlfriend after accepting the award for outstanding directing for a variety special for ‘The Oscars’ at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Phil McCarten/AP

There are few surprises in carefully produced awards shows, but this one actually caught some people off-guard. Glenn Weiss, who won an Emmy for outstanding directing for a variety special for his work on the Oscars (so meta, right?) took his time onstage as an opportunity for a special life event.

“Jan, you are the sunshine in my life,” he said in his acceptance speech, addressing his girlfriend. “And mom was right, don’t ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife.”

Weiss’ girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, looked shocked and made her way up onto the stage while stars cheered her on. Then Weiss got down on one knee. “I want to put this ring that my mom wore on your finger in front of all these people and in front of my mom and your parents watching from above,” he said. “Will you marry me?” I think I spotted some tears in the crowd when this happened.

The “In Memoriam” segment was emotional

Tina Fey introduces the In Memoriam tribute at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Phil McCarten/AP

This year’s Emmys “In Memoriam” tribute felt especially gutting, coming so soon after the high-profile deaths of so many beloved celebrities. Tina Fey introduced the montage with a somber reflection on just how familiar television stars can feel to us normies at home.

The “In Memoriam” video was set to Aretha Franklin’s singing and featured tributes to people like Anthony Bourdain, John Mahoney, Charlotte Rae, Robert Guillaume, Monty Hall and Burt Reynolds. These always make me a little emotional, but this one felt especially sad.

Betty White spoke and we love her

Betty White and Kate McKinnon speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 17 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Television icon Betty White, who is 96, came onstage briefly and spoke about her time in the industry. “I’m just gonna quit while I’m ahead,” she said onstage. “It’s incredible you can stay in a career this long and still have people put up with you.”

While she seemed slightly shaky — she is 96, after all — White cracked jokes and let Kate McKinnon kiss her hand. And the crowd in the theater gave her a standing ovation. Because if Betty White doesn’t deserve a standing o, then who does?

The hosts were... fine

Hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on Sept. 17. Robyn Beck/Getty Images

The Emmys hosts, Michael Che and Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live, did alright as the hype men of the night, although neither seemed overly thrilled to be there. One of the highlights came when Che visited black sitcom stars of the past to handout “reparations Emmys,” and Marla Gibbs, Kadeem Hardison, Jaleel White, Jimmie Walker and John Witherspoon finally got their dues.