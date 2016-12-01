Pokémon Sun and Moon has already spawned some great memes, but the best one may come from a rebellious little Pokémon that plays a big role in the new games. Meet Nebby, an adorable Cosmog that can't seem to stay out of trouble.

Nebby belongs to Lillie, a key character in Pokémon Sun and Moon. Nebby also happens to be a very rare Pokémon, which is why it's usually kept hidden inside a duffel bag. Unfortunately, it refuses to stay put, often forcing its way out of the bag and into potential danger. Thus, the "Get in the bag, Nebby" meme was born.

GET IN THE FUCKING BAG, NEBBY

Nebby hates bags. That's pretty much the extent of this Pokémon Sun and Moon meme. Pokémon fans still managed to get a lot of mileage out of the idea, though, and the results are hilarious.

Fav = Bags Retweet = Nebby

I ain't happy I'm feeling glad, I got Nebby in a bag..." #PokemonSunMoon

You can think of Nebby as the new Pikachu for Pokémon Sun and Moon: Not only is this thing freaking adorable, but it also refuses to follow orders.

When Lillie says get in the bag

Nebby channeling its inner Samuel L. Jackson:

TELL ME TO GET IN THE BAG ONE MORE GODDAMN TIME

Here's one for all the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans out there:

"Get in the bag, Nebby" meme takes on a life of its own

Nebby's meme even inspired a Twitter account devoted exclusively to the Pokémon's hatred for bags of all kinds. If you want more Nebby, go ahead and follow @NebbyInTheBag right now.

I hate bags.

Just Nebby Things

It's time! Takeover

Nebby is even bleeding over into other popular memes, like Evil Kermit:

Me: Maybe I should just get in the bag... Inner me: No keep getting out of the bag and make Lillie mad.

"Get in the bag, Nebby" meme: Saving the best for last

Finally, here's a particularly amazing take on the Nebby meme, which combines the love for Pokémon with SpongeBob SquarePants:

