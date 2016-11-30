Scanning QR codes is one of the best new features in Pokémon Sun and Moon. We've already covered the basics of tracking Pokémon with this handy new tool, but there's a whole second layer of scanning that deservers a closer look: the Island Scanner.

Using a special daily bonus, you can uncover rare creatures that normally won't show up in Pokémon Sun and Moon. Here's everything you need to know about the Island Scanner to get the most out of the game's QR codes.

Pokémon Sun and Moon : What is the Island Scanner and how does it work?

Every QR code you scan in Pokémon Sun and Moon earns you 10 points, with a limit of 10 scans per day. Once you reach your daily limit and rack up 100 points, you can use Island Scanner. Simply press the R button to scan whichever island you're on and reveal the location of one Pokémon not featured in the new game's Pokédex.

Before you use Island Scan there are a few things to consider. You only have an hour to catch the Pokémon, so make sure you have access to the entire island. The type of Pokémon that will appear also depends on your location in the game and the day of the week.

Pokémon Sun and Moon : How to get Duosion, Luxio, Deino and other rare Pokémon with Island Scanner

PokéCommunity rounded up all the different Pokémon you can find with Island Scanner. Here's the full list:

PokéCommunity 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' Island Scanner cheat sheet

There are some pretty cool Pokémon on that list. You can even use Island Scanner to track down the starters from Pokémon Gold and Silver (Totodile, Chikorita and Cyndaquil).

