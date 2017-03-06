L elda: Breath numerous secret items and hidden weapons throughout the land of Hyrule. While enemies drop some common items, other ones will be more difficult to obtain. One such Zelda item is the Ceremonial Trident. The trident, located in Zora's Domain, is difficult to acquire — but not im

Link with the Ceremonial Trident Source: GamersHeroes/YouTube

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Ceremonial Trident location guide: Where and how to get it

The Ceremonial Trident is located in Zora's Domain. As GamerHeroes explains on YouTube, obtaining the trident is relatively simple. Once you've completed the Divine Beast Vah Ruta quest, you'll be able to obtain the Ceremonial Trident.

Here's where to find the Ceremonial Trident. Source: GamersHeroes/YouTube

The video guide says to head to start at , head forward and take the stairs on the right going upward. After spiraling and completing the flight of stairs, turn left and go up those stairs. This will bring you to a bridge. Next you'll need to jump over the right side where there are guardrails. We'll be getting the Ceremonial Trident down below.

When you enter the water, swim to the right to get your bearings and properly stand up. Use your Sheikah Slate's magnesis ability to locate the trident underwater — it will be indicated in a red outline. Toggle the cryonis ability to freeze a couple of ice pillars toward the trident. Then, when you're closer, use magnesis to raise the trident out of the water and onto one of the pillars. Simply head over and grab your Ceremonial Trident.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Ceremonial Trident location: Video guide

If you're still struggling, check out the full video guide below for a better sense of how to get the Ceremonial Trident in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

