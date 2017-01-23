A Pokémon Bank update bringing the cloud service to Pokémon Sun and Moon is "expected" to arrive in January, according to the Pokémon Company. However, with the month almost over and no official word on a release date, Pokémon fans are starting to worry that the company may not make good on its promise to bring the Pokémon Bank to Pokémon Sun and Moon before January ends.

Pokémon Bank Sun and Moon Update Release Date: Everything we know so far

The Pokémon Bank is a useful tool that lets you transfer your Pokémon between games. So instead of maintaining multiple teams on different versions of Pokémon, you can combine them to create the ultimate lineup. Those versions include Pokémon Omega Ruby, Pokémon Alpha Sapphire, Pokémon X and Pokémon Y, along with digital copies of Pokémon Red, Blue and Yellow for the 3DS.

Here's an infographic that explains how it works:

The Pokémon Bank still isn't available for Sun and Moon, meaning you still can't bring your old Pokémon into the new games. However, we should see an official update hit the cloud service pretty soon, assuming the company makes good on its promise.

Here's the full statement on the Pokémon Sun and Moon website regarding the Pokémon Bank update:

In January 2017, the Nintendo 3DS downloadable software Pokémon Bank is expected to receive an update for compatibility with Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon. Pokémon Bank is an application that enables you to put Pokémon you've collected in your games into internet-based storage boxes. Until now, this service has been available for Pokémon Omega Ruby, Pokémon Alpha Sapphire, Pokémon X, and Pokémon Y. Starting in early 2017, it will support Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon as well.

Pokémon Bank Sun and Moon Update Release Date: Twitter is freaking out

Pokémon fans have been anxiously waiting for news of a Pokémon Bank update for almost a month now. On Twitter, some players expressed their frustration, along with concern that the promised release might not arrive as promised.

Pokemon Bank is a good idea on paper, but Nintendo shat the bed with it by not releasing it when they promise to.

Why does #Nintendo continue to keep the #PokemonBank update in the dark? I'm starting to think we'll never get it.

please please please please please please please give us pokemon bank this week my cartridge only has like 2 or 3 boxes left

Seriously January is almost over, where is #PokemonBank #update ? I need my Victini like now!

@Pokemon So where is my pokemon bank update? It's been months and even January is almost over.

Just twiddling my fingers, waiting for Pokemon Bank! #Pokemon #sunandmoon #GottaCatchEmAll #battletime

Earlier in January, an update to the Pokémon Bank app even suggested that Sun and Moon support was right around the corner. But that was over a week ago and we still don't have any concrete details.

We will have news to share about the update to Pokémon bank shortly

In the meantime, we've learned plenty about the Nintendo Switch console. But that may offer little consolation for diehard Pokémon trainers.

Alright #NintendoSwitch is coming March 3rd, awesome. Now where's our #PokemonBank compatibility for #PokemonSunMoon? ???? @NintendoAmerica https://t.co/VJbYe6KCAn

