The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is already widely known as the most intricate game in the franchise. With a huge map to explore, a complex cooking system and a variety of mini bosses, there is a lot to learn to get a handle on the game. Another new addition to Breath of the Wild, is the diverse range of armor and clothing that you can find throughout Hyrule. So whether you want to be stealthy, good at climbing or just look cute, you have to know what to wear.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Armor Sets: Getting the best outfits

Because Breath of the Wild was just released, everyone is scrambling to find all the different kinds of armor within in the game. What we do know, however, is that there are a few ways to get different clothing. The most obvious way is to purchase clothes through specific stores. Along the main story route, you'll find the first clothing store in Hateno Village, where you'll find a Hylian hood, tunic and trouser combination.

Hylian hood, tunic and trousers Source: GameSpot

Some outfits like Zora Armor or Flamebreaker Armor are part of the divine beasts quests as part of the main story and will give you certain bonuses (like swimming speed or flame resistance, respectively). Once you've grown fond of a particular piece of clothing, make sure to take it by a Great Fairy Fountain for some upgrades.

For a bit of a vanity upgrade, take your clothes to the dye shop in Hateno Village. In the shop, you can change the color of your clothing, assuming you have the materials of the same color to get the dye from. For example, if you want to dye something blue, you must have five blue items. Careful though, as the dye will effect everything you're currently wearing.

As people progress further in the Breath of the Wild, make sure to keep an eye out for more armor discoveries! However, don't be afraid to use some real life logic, too.

