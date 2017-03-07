In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Link's stamina is more important than ever. It lets you run at top speed, swim in water and most importantly climb mountains until the meter runs out. Older games in the series didn't allow the Hylian hero to do much more than run, jump and roll.

Depending on how far you are in Breath of the Wild, Link's stamina meter sometimes seems like never enough when trying to climb. Here's a trick you can try that'll give you unlimited stamina while climbing, according to GameXplain. It takes some finesse, but it's doable.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild stamina trick: Scale mountains without running out of energy

The trick involves holding up on the left analog stick. While climbing, as you start to see your stamina meter deplete, continue to hold Up but also press B. Link will briefly go back into running mode, where he can recharge some juice, and will go back to climbing when necessary.

The Up + B trick lets you climb farther than what your energy meter would normally allow. Depending on the rock formation, you may even be able to jump upward (which requires much more energy than regular climbing) and then recover your stamina to go more quickly.

Check out GameXplain's video on the subject here.

In my experience, the stamina hack doesn't always work. At 0:42 in the video above, Link loses his progress while attempting to regain energy. It seems you'll have to pick a mountain at just the right angle to nail the Up + B trick.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild stamina trick: You can apparently run an unlimited amount — but this didn't work for us

Some Breath of the Wild players claim to have discovered ways for Link to run with endless amounts of energy.

While we weren't able to replicate the technique in our testing, Twitch user DKWill was able to sprint forever with the help of the horse-whistle command (pressing Down on the left Joy-Con's directional buttons). Try it — you might have better luck than we did. It'd be useful to get to those fairy locations faster.

