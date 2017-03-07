There is a way to buy amazing gear in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild by visiting the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab, but there's a catch. Not only does everything there require ancient machines parts, but it also all comes with a hefty rupee cost.

Unlike previous Zelda games, you rarely find rupees out in the world. Instead, one of your best sources of income in Zelda: Breath of the Wild is picking up materials and selling them to vendors.

However, there are a few easy ways to farm rupees fast and afford some of the tech lab's best gear in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Most of these tips come courtesy of Gosu Noob, with some coming from my personal experiences.

Zelda Breath of the Wild rupee farming hacks: Sell monster parts

The first thing I'll tell you is that the rupee flow from selling enemy leftovers like moblin guts and horns can add up quickly at shops once you've collected a lot of them. You really should be collecting as many of those as you can, as your inventory is unlimited.

However, there are a few get rich quick schemes in the game.

Zelda Breath of the Wild rupee farming hacks: Go out on the strip

The gambling den in 'Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Source: Gosu Noob

There's a gambling den in Lurelin Village, near the southeast edge of the map. You can bet anywhere from 10 to 100 rupees and triple your investment if you get lucky. It's entirely based on luck, as you'll have a choice of three chests and the amount of money you get from the chests is random.

What you can do is save the game and reload if you don't like the result. Gosu Noob said they made 3,000 rupees in 20 minutes with this method. Sounds good to us.

Zelda Breath of the Wild rupee farming hacks: Hit the frozen lanes

The bowling mini-game in 'Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Source: Gosu Noob

If you want a skill-based way to make some money, the snow bowling mini-game in the Hebra mountains is a good way to do it. Travel to Hebra Tower in the northwest corner of the map and head just a tiny bit down the road from its base to find a hut with an old man standing outside of it next to a snowball.

He'll let you pay 20 rupees to roll the snowball down a hill and try to take down as many pins as you can. You have two tries, like in real bowling. You can pick up the snowball and roll it the normal way, or use the Stasis rune to apply some kinetic energy with slightly more precision.

If you get a strike on your first roll, you get 300 rupees — just make sure you don't step over the line.

Zelda Breath of the Wild rupee farming hacks: Easy treasure chests

Here are a few easy-to-find treasure chests filled with rupees that you can track down if you're short on cash:

There's a small island to the immediate northeast of Mount Lanayru with a chest buried in the ground. Pull it out with Magnesis for an easy 100 rupees.

Use Magnesis in the Oasis in the Gerudo desert to spot a treasure chest in the water with another quick hundo inside.

Finally, immediately to the south of the Hateno Ancient Tech Lab in the eastern portion of the map is a somewhat circular formation of rocks in the water that you can spot from the map. Paraglide down there and climb the tallest rock in the middle to find Kass, the Rito bard, wailing away on his accordion. He'll give you a riddle that hints at nearby treasure.

The key phrase in the riddle is "17 of 24," which hints at the hour hand position on a clock. That's 5 p.m., if you don't read military time. Remember how this rock formation is vaguely circular? Hop down to the one that corresponds to 5:00 on a clock and turn around so you're facing the rock with Kass on it. Pull up Magnesis and you'll see a chest in the water that contains 300 rupees. Easy money.

More Zelda: Breath of the Wild tips, tricks and guides

Find out all there is to know about Zelda: Breath of the Wild, including what to expect from the Wii U version, how to preserve your items, how to beat bosses like the Stone Talus and Lynel, the best recipes for Link and how to take on the game's shrines. You'll also want to find out where all the great fairies are in the game and how to use amiibo with your version of Zelda.