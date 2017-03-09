If you've happened upon some luminous stones in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you might be wondering what they're for and how to get them. These glowing stones have several purposes, including helping to unlock an important set of items you'll want to obtain.

Here's everything you need to know about luminous stones in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

How to get luminous stones in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

If you see a glowing rock out on your adventures, there's a chance it could contain luminous stones. To collect them, simply break open the rock with any sort of mining equipment you may have in your weapon inventory, or by using the Sheika Slate to create a bomb. When the rock breaks open, you should be able to scoop up some luminous stones.

Here's what they look like in your inventory:

Checking Link's inventory for Luminous stones. Source: Mic/Nintendo

Zelda: Breath of the Wild: luminous stones side quest

The luminous stones side quest you can undertake is an important part of the journey at large, and one you'll want to complete. Here's how to do it, according to iDigitalTimes.

First, you'll want to head to Zora's Domain right after finishing the Divine Beast Vah Ruta dungeon. Find a man named Ledo, located near the Ne'ez Yohma Shrine, who will ask you to offer up 10 of the stones. That's kind of a tall order, but it's not impossible. You'll just need to be resourceful.

Head over to the bridge in the northwest area of Zora's Domain, where you can head to Upland Zorana. There should be ore deposits you can check to find the stones that you need.

You could also check near the Sho Dantu Shrine for additional stones if you're still needing more, along with the Kuh Takkar Shrine behind the Yiga Clan's Hideout. Once you get the 10 stones you need, it's time to go back and see Ledo again.

He'll offer you diamonds in return for your hard work, completing your quest. This will also open up Ledo for future trading opportunities. In the future, you'll be able to trade 10 luminous stones for a diamond whenever you want. Diamonds are valuable in the game and can be exchanged for rupees if you find yourself in dire need of cash, but you can also use them for item upgrades later on in the game.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Using luminous stones to unlock armor sets

Luminous stones are also required for a few other side quests. According to iDigitalTimes, the Gerudo Town mission "The Secret Club's Secret" will get you two different sets of armor that you'll absolutely want to pick up.

To get the Radiant armor set, which makes you look like a luchador, you will need plenty of luminous stones. So stock up ahead of time.

Once you're ready, head to Gerudo Town to kick everything off. Then go to the armor shop in town. Go around back and check the door to the armor shop. You will be asked for a password.

Use this password to get into the armor shop. Source: Mic/Nintendo

You'll have to obtain this password separately by going to the bar in the northern area of town. Listen in on a conversation between women hanging out at the bar, then speak with them. Then go outside and listen in through the window in order to get the password. You should overhear that the password is "GSC??," which stands for Gerudo Secret Club. The diamond is silent. Now all you need to do is go back to the armory and give the password. If all went well, you should be able to get inside now.

Inside the secret armor shop. Source: Mic/Nintendo

Inside the secret shop you'll find "Radiant" and "Desert Voe" outfits, which cost 15 luminous stones apiece, plus some monster parts. The entire Radiant armor set will cost you a pretty penny, but it's worth it if you want some cool-looking clothing that also boosts your defense and gives you a few extra abilities. You can pick up radiant tights, a radiant shirt and a radiant mask.

It's possible there are other uses for the luminous stones, but we haven't found any yet. Either way, you should definitely scoop up any luminous stones you see in the game just in case.

