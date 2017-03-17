If you've been getting destroyed by the robotic guardians in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it's time to get some better gear. There's the ancient armor set you can buy from Akkala Ancient Tech Lab in the northeast, but it's pretty expensive. However, if you want some guardian resistance on the cheap, all you have to do is fly to that mysterious maze-like island north of the tech lab.

How to get the diamond circlet in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The diamond circlet is a head accessory that provides a base armor rating of four and increased resistance against guardian attacks. It won't give you as much resistance as the full ancient set, but it's better than nothing in a pinch. Plus, it looks cool.

Link styling it up with his diamond circlet. Source: Legendarii/YouTube

The most straightforward way of getting it is to go to Gerudo Town and find the jewelry shop. The owner will give you a side-quest to bring her 10 pieces of flint. Once you do that, she'll start selling diamond circlets for the price of 1,500 rupees and three diamonds. If you're willing to pay that much, be our guest. Just know that there's a more adventurous and less expensive way to get one.

If you jump from the cliffs next to the tech lab in the northeast, you'll see a crazy-looking maze structure in the distance. Paraglide your way over there to start a Trials of the Labyrinth shrine quest. At the end, you're rewarded with a Spirit Orb and a piece of rare gear from the shrine.

After you've left the shrine, walk forward to find a new hole in the ground with a gust of air emanating from it. Jump down there and you'll see an enormous guardian graveyard with a lone treasure chest in the center. That chest contains the diamond circlet. Once you open the chest, several of the guardians will come to life and aim their death beams at you, so you should either hightail it out of there, fight them or just fast travel somewhere else.

Whatever your solution, you now have a diamond circlet, and you didn't have to succumb to the Gerudo Town jeweler's highway robbery to get it.

