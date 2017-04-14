'Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Stone Talus locations map: How to find them all in the game
By Brittany Vincent
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is rife with sub-bosses and additional enemies you can face if you want an extra challenge. One group of bosses is Stone Taluses, which are enormous rock formations that will shower you with gemstones once you've taken them down. Stone Taluses are considered "basic" forms of Talus creatures, which range from Luminous to Frost. Finding all of the Stone Taluses can be tricky. If you need help, we've got all their locations laid out in the maps below. This way you'll be hunting like a pro in no time.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Stone Talus locations: Great Plateau Stone Talus

You can find the Great Plateau Stone Talus here. Source: BeardBear/YouTube
You can find the first Stone Talus saddled between Hopper Pond and the Forest of Spirits, as shown on the map. You'll come across an innocuous pile of rocks that suddenly comes to life and builds right before your eyes, and it will be labeled the Great Plateau Stone Talus. 

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Stone Talus locations: Deya Lake Stone Talus 

The Deya Lake Stone Talus is easy to find around Deya Lake. Source: BeardBear/YouTube
Head between the Deya Village Ruins and Deya Lake to find the Deya Lake Stone Talus. Head north near Deya Lake until you see a clump of rocks in the water. They'll come to life and form the Deya Lake Stone Talus before you. 

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Stone Talus locations: West Nabi Lake Stone Talus

The West Nabi Lake Stone Talus is northwest of South Nabi Lake. Source: BeardBear/YouTube
Look for this Stone Talus northwest of South Nabi Lake and between the Squabble River. Your map marker should be pointing upward when you zoom in. Look for the West Nabi Lake Stone Talus on a grassy plain. 

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Stone Talus locations: North Dueling Peaks Stone Talus

Move in a northwestern direction from Dueling Peaks. Source: BeardBear/YouTube
Head north of Dueling Peaks stables until you see a mountainous range. You should see a larger clump of rocks. This is the North Dueling Peaks Stone Talus. 

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Stone Talus locations: Dueling Peaks South Stone Talus

Head in the opposite direction as the previous Talus for this enemy. Source: BeardBear/YouTube
Head south from Dueling Peaks and run along the mountain in the grassy area to find the Dueling Peaks South Stone Talus. It's about the same direction you took to find the previous Talus, though this one is denoted as a "Junior" enemy. 

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Stone Talus locations: North Mable Ridge Stone Talus 

This Stone Talus can be a little difficult to find. Source: BeardBear/YouTube
Jump off the edge of a cliff north of Mable Ridge. Land near a formation of rocks below, and as you step off the rock, the North Mable Ridge Stone Talus should appear. 

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Stone Talus locations: Quince Stone Talus

Make sure to head up the Quince Cliffs to find this Talus. Source: BeardBear/YouTube
Head east of the Squabble River up to a mountainous location. Run up to an unusually large rock to see it transform into the Cliffs of Quince Stone Talus. 

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Stone Talus locations: Ovli Plain Stone Talus

You'll find this Talus east of the Ovli Plain. Source: BeardBear/YouTube
Head to Ovli Plain and then move right, turning in a northern direction. You'll find a circular formation of rocks that grow into the Ovli Plain Stone Talus. 

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Stone Talus locations: Lake Floria Stone Talus

Check out the peninsula that slightly resembles Florida.Source: BeardBear/YouTube
Travel to the Floria peninsula near Floria Falls — it looks a little like the way Florida is shaped in real life. Go to Lake Floria and investigate the mass of stones there to find the Lake Floria Stone Talus. 

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Stone Talus locations: Martha's Landing Stone Talus

This coastal Talus is fairly simple to find. Source: BeardBear/YouTube
Check out the tropical area between Martha's Landing and Ubota Point by the beach. Examine the group of rocks by the coastline to find Martha's Landing Stone Talus. 

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Stone Talus locations: Gama Cove Stone Talus

This cave-dwelling Stone Talus is simple to find. Source: BeardBear/YouTube
Go to Game Cove, and check out the suspicious rock formation. You'll find the Game Cove Stone Talus here. 

This is all 11 of the Stone Taluses you'll encounter in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Now go conquer the rest of the Taluses out there! 

More Zelda: Breath of the Wild news and coverage

Find out all there is to know about Zelda: Breath of the Wild, including what to expect from the Wii U version, how to preserve your items, how to beat bosses like the Stone Talus and Lynel, the best recipes for Link and how to take on the game's shrines. You'll also want to find out where all the great fairies are in the game and how to use amiibo with your version of Zelda.

