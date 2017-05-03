Zelda: Breath of the Wild is getting a special DLC drop with a swath of new content that should please both new and old players. It's been long enough since the game's initial March 3 release for players to be ready to tackle a bundle of new content. So, when will we know the Breath of the Wild DLC release date? We've got predictions on when that might happen.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC: When could the DLC release?

The first DLC for Zelda: Breath of the Wild, called "Master of Trials," is currently slated for a "summer 2017" release, according to Nintendo. But that doesn't exactly give us a date to look forward to, does it? Luckily we can use other announced Nintendo DLC plans to attempt to pinpoint a possible release time.

Nintendo/Ars Technica 'Zelda' Breath of the Wild' DLC pack one could come anytime this summer.

There's a bevy of DLC releasing for games from Nintendo, such as the group of content for Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia for Nintendo 3DS. The first package for Fire Emblem will be dropping on the game's release date starting May 19, and then continuing on after that. The second DLC pack will drop on May 25.

However, May isn't technically deep in the summertime just yet. When we think of summer, we think more of June or July. It's likely late May will be taken for gamers to enjoy the Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia content, so we could be seeing the Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC releasing later this summer.

