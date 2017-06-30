The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC may be the greatest downloadable content to ever hit Hyrule. The expansion pass download recently hit Nintendo’s servers and you can finally get the Tingle outfit, challenge yourself in Trials of the Sword and more. And for Twilight Princess fans, the new Zelda DLC lets you wear headgear themed after that game’s companion.

Here’s where you can locate Midna’s Helmet in the Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC: Where you can find Midna’s Helmet

When you fire up the game after installing the Zelda DLC, a list of side quests will populate the screen after a voice calls out to you. The side quest we’re concerned with is EX Treasure: Twilight Relic.

The side quest that will lead you to the helmet belonging to Midna Zelda: Breath of the Wild/Mic

As the side quest suggests, once you’ve fired up the Zelda DLC head to Outpost Ruins. Travel to the Central Tower, glide down and make your way over to the star on the map below.

Where you can find the Midna Helmet in Zelda DLC Xavier Harding/Mic

Once you’ve traveled to where the star or arrow are, seen above, you’ll want to fire up the Magnesis rune. The treasure chest you seek is trapped beneath water. Use your magnetic powers to lift the treasure chest out of the water. Open it up and, well, you know the rest.

Midna Helmet, obtained Xavier Harding/Mic

Midna’s Helmet will give Link added resistance against fighting Guardians. You aren’t able to increase the helmet’s power at Fairy Fountains unfortunately, but sometimes all you need is some base level protection while looking stylish as hell.

