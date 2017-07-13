The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is packed to the brim with secrets to find and things you’ll just run into without knowing what they are. A great example of this is the Blupee, a glowing blue rabbit that runs away as you make chase and explodes into rupees if you hit it with an arrow.

I was thoroughly confused when I saw one for the first time. It disappeared, and I wasn’t sure I’d ever see one again. Thankfully, it’s actually not that hard to find one.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Blupee location: Where to find them

The basic strategy is to check wooded areas around Hyrule at night. There doesn’t seem to be a certain place and time where you’re guaranteed to see one, but if you do that, you’ll find one sooner or later.

Both Prima and Polygon recommend the woods north of Kakariko Village, in the area between Ta’Loh Naeg Shrine and the Great Fairy Fountain. I can attest that this is the first place I saw one and there aren’t really enemies up there, so it’s safe to search if you’re not confident in your fighting abilities.

You have to be careful, though, as making too much noise will spook them and they’ll run away for a little bit before disappearing. Make sure you stay frosty and crouch walk around the areas you search, because otherwise it might run away before you even see it.

When you do find one, take a picture of it with your Sheikah Slate first. You can turn it in for a sidequest reward in Korok Woods. After that, go nuts and shoot it with arrows. It won’t die, but it will leave behind oodles of rupees for your hard work.

