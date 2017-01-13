Nintendo finally unveiled all the details on its forthcoming console, the Nintendo Switch, at a livestreamed presentation Thursday night. In the wake of revealing its $299.99 price tag and March 3 release date, several retailers made the console available for pre-order.

Online pre-order pages for several retailers, like Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop and Target are now live.

Given its limited quantities, it's likely that these pages will show an "out of stock" error message pretty quickly, so hop on a pre-order as soon as possible if you can.

