Nintendo Switch Pre-Orders Update: Several retailers' pre-order pages are live right now
Nintendo

By Tim Mulkerin
Nintendo finally unveiled all the details on its forthcoming console, the Nintendo Switch, at a livestreamed presentation Thursday night. In the wake of revealing its $299.99 price tag and March 3 release date, several retailers made the console available for pre-order.

Online pre-order pages for several retailers, like Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop and Target are now live.

Given its limited quantities, it's likely that these pages will show an "out of stock" error message pretty quickly, so hop on a pre-order as soon as possible if you can.

More Nintendo Switch news and updates

For more info on what Nintendo revealed during its livestream, here's where you can get details on the Nintendo Switch pricerelease datepre-orders and battery life. If you're interested in the Nintendo Switch's games, here's info on the new Super Mario Odyssey game, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildSplatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 DeluxeXenoblade Chronicles 21-2-Switch and the goofy boxing game Arms.

