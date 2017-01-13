'1-2-Switch' Announced: Mini-game collection shows off Nintendo Switch's unique technology
By Alex Perry
Wii Sports was a huge deal when the Wii launched back in 2006. It immediately and clearly demonstrated what the Wii's unique motion controllers could do, and people loved it.

The Nintendo Switch has its own version of Wii Sports in 1-2-Switch

The mini-game collection is built to show off what the Switch's Joy-Con controllers can do, with several motion-based activities such as a western-style quickdraw gun duel. It will launch on March 3 alongside the Switch.

To get an idea of what 1-2-Switch is all about, check out the trailer below.

Alex Perry
