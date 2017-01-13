During Nintendo's presentation, where lots of new details about the Nintendo Switch were revealed, we got a peek at some new games, too.

One of the strangest offerings coming to the Nintendo Switch is Arms, a game that looks like a mix between Tekken and rock-em-sock-em robots.

'Arms' for Nintendo Switch Nintendo

It's a motion-controlled game, in which players grasp the Joy-Con controllers and punch through the air to make their character's arms extend out in front of them like a rubber band.

Arms will be available spring 2017.

