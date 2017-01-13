Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The game was a cult classic for the Wii — it brought massive, open-world RPG gaming to a console that largely lacked it. Its spiritual successor, Xenoblade Chronicles X, did the same for Wii U, but didn't have any relation to the former's story.

Those who loved the first game are in luck, as a proper sequel, called Xenoblade Chronicles 2, is coming to Switch. The trailer displayed a large world, a cartoon-y art style and plenty of RPG goodness coming to Nintendo Switch.

Like any other Switch game, you'll be able to play it at home or on the go. Hopefully the battery life holds up long enough to play a meaty RPG.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 trailer, gameplay and more

To see the trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles 2, watch below.

