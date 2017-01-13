Nintendo Switch release date set for March 3, 2017

The Nintendo Switch release date is officially set for March 3. Nintendo announced the news at an event on Jan. 13 in Japan. The console will cost $299.99.

The new console blurs the lines between portability and home gaming with a tablet design that docks at home to connect to your television.

Nintendo offered up more details surrounding the Switch console at its presentation event, bringing new games, controller demos and more. The Nintendo Switch will offer a capacitive touch screen (an upgrade from the resistive touch screens found on the 3DS and Wii U GamePad), a USB-C charging port and battery lasting between two-and-a-half hours and six hours.

The Nintendo Switch will support Wi-Fi for those wanting to play online. And gamers interested in importing games will be pleased to know there will be no region coding on the Nintendo Switch. Buying a game only available in Japan, for example, can be played on a European system.

More Nintendo Switch news

For more info on what Nintendo revealed during its livestream, here's where you can get details on the Nintendo Switch price, release date, pre-orders and battery life. If you're interested in the Nintendo Switch's games, here's info on the new Super Mario Odyssey game, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, 1-2-Switch and the goofy boxing game Arms.