The Nintendo Switch's price has been revealed.

After months of waiting, Nintendo finally pulled the lid off of its new Switch console in a massive reveal event in Tokyo. One of the biggest questions we had about the home/handheld console hybrid was how much it would cost. Drum roll, please:

The official price of the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo

Now we know. The Nintendo Switch price officially starts at a suggested retail price of $299.99 in North America. Additionally, online play in multiplayer games will be free at launch during a trial period, but will cost an as-yet-unknown fee starting in fall 2017.

