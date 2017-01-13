At today's Nintendo Switch reveal event, the company revealed the hardware powering the brand new machine. The Switch is a pretty impressive device, capable of playing full console games on your television at home but also portable enough for on-the-go gaming. So what's inside this new gadget?

Here's everything we know about the specs inside Nintendo's modular system and the graphics capabilities it can offer.

The Nintendo Switch packs a 6.2-inch display, a capacitive 6.2-inch touchscreen display and 32GB of memory with SD card support for adding extra storage space. It also includes a built-in battery that should last 2.5 to 6 hours depending on what game you're playing.

More Nintendo Switch news

For more info on what Nintendo revealed during its Switch presentation, here's where you can get details on the console's price, release date, pre-orders and battery life. If you're interested in the Nintendo Switch's games, here's info on the new Super Mario Odyssey game, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, 1-2-Switch and the goofy boxing game Arms.