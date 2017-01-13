The Nintendo Switch launch games list has been signed, sealed and delivered. Nintendo's Jan. 12 livestream event has confirmed the details of games you'll be able to use on the Nintendo Switch when it finally arrives on March 3, 2017.

The concept of the Nintendo Switch — offering a portable and stationary home console in one — remains a solid foundation. But a game console is nothing without a respectable game library.

Here's what you can expect to buy or preorder come March for the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch: Games arriving at launch

1-2 Switch

Just Dance 2017

Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Super Bomberman R

Nintendo Switch: Games arriving after launch

Arms - TBD

Dragon Quest

FIFA - sometime in 2017

Fire Emblem Warriors - Holiday 2017

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - April 28

Minecraft - TBD

No More Heroes - TBD

Project Octopath Traveler - TBD

Puyo Puyo Tetris - Spring 2017

Rayman Legends - Definitive Edition

Shin Megami Tensei - TBD

Skylanders - March 2017

Sonic - TBD

Splatoon 2 - Summer 2017

Steep - TBD

Super Mario Odyssey - Holiday 2017

The Binding Of Isaac - Spring 2017

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - TBD

Ultra Street Fighter 2 - TBD

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - TBD

More Nintendo Switch news

