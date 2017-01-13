The Nintendo Switch launch games list has been signed, sealed and delivered. Nintendo's Jan. 12 livestream event has confirmed the details of games you'll be able to use on the Nintendo Switch when it finally arrives on March 3, 2017.
The concept of the Nintendo Switch — offering a portable and stationary home console in one — remains a solid foundation. But a game console is nothing without a respectable game library.
Here's what you can expect to buy or preorder come March for the Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo Switch: Games arriving at launch
Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Super Bomberman R
Nintendo Switch: Games arriving after launch
Arms - TBD
Dragon Quest
FIFA - sometime in 2017
Fire Emblem Warriors - Holiday 2017
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - April 28
Minecraft - TBD
No More Heroes - TBD
Project Octopath Traveler - TBD
Puyo Puyo Tetris - Spring 2017
Rayman Legends - Definitive Edition
Shin Megami Tensei - TBD
Sonic - TBD
Splatoon 2 - Summer 2017
Steep - TBD
Super Mario Odyssey - Holiday 2017
The Binding Of Isaac - Spring 2017
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - TBD
Ultra Street Fighter 2 - TBD
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - TBD
