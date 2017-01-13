The sales pitch for Nintendo's newest console — the Nintendo Switch — is that you can play it at home, like a regular console, or take it on the go, like a handheld system. When you're doing the former, you'll have several controller options to choose from, including the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller first revealed in the console's initial trailer.

The Nintendo Switch Pro controller will be available for purchase separately for $69.99.

