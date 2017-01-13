Nintendo Switch: 'Skyrim' confirmed for Nintendo's new console
Bethesda

By Tim Mulkerin
It's official: The remastered version of Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Bethesda confirmed the port of its incredibly popular open-world game at Nintendo's big Switch presentation.

Given that it played a large part in the Nintendo Switch's reveal trailer, it was already speculated that Skyrim would be heading to Nintendo's new console, but Bethesda was hesitant to make it official until now.

