The enhanced Nintendo 3DS port of Yoshi's Woolly World is releasing on Feb. 3 and it's called Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World. Yoshi's Woolly World was originally released on Wii U back in 2015 with an array of adorable yarn recreations of Yoshi and his friends, including his canine companion, Poochy.

With the Wii U having officially ceased production, however, it's great news that a new generation of fans will get to experience the game's cuteness on a new platform. If you're unsure if this Nintendo 3DS release is for you, here are five things you should know about the new release — you know, other than the fact that it's adorable. After playing through the game for review, I'm happy to reveal some of my findings.

Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World trades hi-def graphical fidelity for better gameplay.

Obviously this version of the game won't look as bright, colorful and detailed as the Wii U version due to the Nintendo 3DS' graphical limitations, but it still looks serviceable. The dip in graphics, however, is clearly offset by gameplay improvements, which feels much tighter and more responsive than the Wii U version. It feels vastly improved over its predecessor — and it feels right at home on its new platform.

Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World features bonus levels that center around Poochy.

If you completed the Wii U version of Yoshi's Woolly World before and are wondering if the new game's worth picking up, you might want to consider the fact that the 3DS version does include additional unlockable levels featuring the adorable Poochy. They're endless runner-style stages that you play with one touch here and there with the goal of finding Poochy's puppies or collecting items. They're challenging in their own way and stand in stark contrast to the more easygoing Yoshi stages. So, it's certainly worth checking out.

Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World rotates a new Poochy and Yoshi stop-motion video every day.

You can access a new short animated clip centered around Poochy & Yoshi's adventures from the main menu of Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World. They're great for putting a smile on your face with every view, and at the end there are short questions you can answer about the content you viewed. It's great for younger players and the young at heart, and you'll no doubt want to shuffle through them again to rewatch the videos. There's a lot of work that goes into them too.

Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World lets you design your own Yoshi patterns.

If you're not satisfied with the Yoshi patterns available to you, you can actually create and use your own Yoshi patterns via the in-game creator. You can scan in your favorite amiibo figures to change up Yoshi's look, too — but the in-game creator is a much more customizable way to make your game's Yoshi your own.

Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World features Mellow Mode for an easier time.

If you want a simpler version of the main game — which is already quite simple — you can opt to play in Mellow Mode. This allows you to call upon Poochy puppies for hints about where to go next. They'll also provide assistance in collecting items in both the regular Yoshi levels and Poochy Dash areas. This is a great addition for younger players who want to try the game out or for someone who doesn't play many video games but still wants to enjoy the adventure.

More Nintendo news and updates

Hungry for more Nintendo news? Check out more details on the Nintendo Switch, including information on the console's price, release date, pre-orders and battery life. If you're interested in the Nintendo Switch's games, here's info on the new Super Mario Odyssey game, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, 1-2-Switch and the goofy boxing game Arms.