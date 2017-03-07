Zelda games live or die by their dungeons and boss battles, and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is no different. As part of Link's quest, you'll have to free all four Divine Beasts from Ganon's corruption, and one of those is Vah Ruta, who's hanging out near Zora's Domain. It's always good to stock up on Spirit Orbs for heart containers if you're planning on fighting a boss, but if you need a little help on how to beat Waterblight Ganon in Vah Ruta, we've got you covered with a few tips and tricks.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Waterblight Ganon guide: How to beat phase one

SwitchForce recently posted a video walkthrough showing Waterblight Ganon's various attacks so you can be familiar with those patterns before engaging the boss yourself.

In its first form, Waterblight Ganon will mainly stick to using its giant spear to sweep back and forth across the arena or, in some cases, lunging directly at you. It will also chuck its spear at you, which is particularly deadly. So watch out.

If your dodge timing is good, you can avoid the spear sweeps and follow up with a flurry rush to deal a nice little chunk of damage to Waterblight Ganon in this phase. Source: SwitchForce/Giphy

If you're not confident in your ability to flurry rush, wait for moments where you can shoot Waterblight Ganon with arrows. After he does his forward thrust is a great time to unload on him if you're trying this tactic. Aim for the blue portion of his head (where the arrow is pointing) for maximum damage potential.

Arrows are a great way to deal damage to Waterblight Ganon in the second phase, so make sure you're comfortable using them against him in phase one. Source: SwitchForce/Giphy

If you hit Waterblight Ganon enough it will fall over in pain. At that point you should run up to it and attack with your most powerful weapon. You'll have a few moments before it gets back up. So don't hold back.

Once you take off about half of his health this way, Ganon will change up his tactics and you'll enter into phase two.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild guide: How to beat Waterblight Ganon's second phase

For this phase, Waterblight Ganon raises the water level on you, forcing you to hang out on one of four elevated platforms situated around the room. In this phase, Waterblight Ganon will hang back and summon ice blocks to fire at you. Use your Cryonis ability to shatter them or shoot them down with arrows — it's up to you. Then, when you have a chance, fire a few arrows at enemy's eye.

If you destroy the ice blocks without it hitting you, you'll have a window of a few seconds to shoot Waterblight Ganon in his eye. Deal enough damage and you'll knock him down onto the platform he's hovering over. Source: SwitchForce/Giphy

Deal enough damage he'll fall onto the platform he's hovering over, leaving you free to close the distance and wail on him with a melee weapon or continue pelting him with magic arrows.

Eventually, Waterblight Ganon will start summoning five separate ice blocks to throw at you. You can skip this part entirely if you're quick on the draw and accurate with your arrows, because direct hits will knock him out of the animation. Other than that, just keep breaking them as they approach and then quickly switch to your bow to knock him down and finish the job.

It's worth noting that he doesn't always land on one of the platforms, so a spear-type weapon will be super-helpful for the second half of the fight. Just keep up a sustained assault and Waterblight Ganon should go down with little trouble. Now help yourself to the heart container, the adoration of the Zora people and a few other rewards. You earned it.

