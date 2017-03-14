Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild just launched in March, but you can already buy an "Expansion Pass" that guarantees access to all of the game's upcoming downloadable content. Here what you need to know about the future DLC for Breath of the Wild, including release date details and what they'll add to the game.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild: DLC you can grab right now

The first DLC package is already available with the purchase of the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass. It includes three treasure chests holding a rare Nintendo Switch shirt for Link to wear, five bomb arrows and a ruby, respectively. All you need to do is seek them out after redeeming your Expansion Pass.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC release date: DLC Pack 1 details

The next additional content package, DLC Pack 1, will come out at some point this summer, though there's no a definitive release date as yet. It will include a "Cave of Trials" challenge, a hard difficulty mode and an additional map feature. Yes, you'll have to shell out cash for a more challenging mode, but that's sure to give Breath of the Wild even more of an impressive shelf life.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC release date: DLC Pack 2 details

DLC Pack 2 is the second package of content for Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and it will include a new original story, an additional dungeon and a list of challenges players will be able to tackle. It's set to launch in late 2017.

If you're interested in picking up these additional content packs, you'll have to pay for the Expansion Pass, as you cannot purchase the content piecemeal. Luckily it's only $20, with quite a bit of content you can tackle once you think you've found all there is to see in the land of Hyrule.

