The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has plenty of collectibles, weapons, items, and armor to be found and purchased throughout the game. However, there's one particularly important item you should keep an eye out for: star fragments.

These rare items are used to upgrade some of the special armor in the game. If you're having trouble finding star fragments in Breath of the Wild or don't know what to do with the ones you have, you've come to the right place.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Star fragments, explained

Star fragments are consumable items that you can find in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. They're literal pieces of falling stars that you can use to enhance recipes or upgrade your armor sets. Sometimes they can be found in chests, and sometimes they can be found falling from the sky. They're a little more difficult to get than other items in-game. But when you do amass them, you can take them with you to Great Fairy Fountains to put some pizazz on your armor sets or throw them in a cooking pot to enhance your recipes. They're very useful items for both of those reasons.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild: How to get star fragments

According to Gosu Noob there's a way to farm star fragments in the game. The site suggests heading to high ground around Mount Agaat, Dueling Peaks or somewhere else similarly high up off the ground. Save the game when you get to the top. Then go ahead and start up the game again.

When you get back after restarting your game, start up a campfire. You'll need to wait for a full moon, but if you did everything right you should see a shooting star up in the sky at some point. This means you can pick up the star fragment it leaves behind. You can also return to your campfire and repeat the process over and over. Sometimes it may not work. Just keep retrying and you should be able to amass a bunch of star fragments.

If you're still having trouble, check out this YouTube video from Murilo Gaming for a visual guide:

More Zelda: Breath of the Wild news and coverage

Find out all there is to know about Zelda: Breath of the Wild, including what to expect from the Wii U version, how to preserve your items, how to beat bosses like the Stone Talus and Lynel, the best recipes for Link and how to take on the game's shrines. You'll also want to find out where all the great fairies in the game and how to use amiibo with your version of Zelda.