The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild allows you to obtain certain items from the various amiibo figures that Nintendo sells. That includes unlocking old Zelda characters like Wolf Link and Epona, but it can also get you extra weapons and items.

One particularly useful amiibo bonus is the twilight bow, which shoots light arrows with infinite ammo until it breaks, according to redditor ShugoTakahashi. Here's how you can pick one up in Breath of the Wild.

How to get the twilight bow in Zelda: Breath of the Wild





To get the twilight bow, . You can scan amiibo once every 24 hours to try for a random chest drop, and you may need to scan your Zelda amiibo several times before you see the twilight bow appear.

Unfortunately, this can take some time, so if you don't get it at first, just keep trying. Eventually, you should get the drop, but at the very least you'll be amassing additional items and other goodies while waiting for the big one.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild news and coverage

Find out all there is to know about Zelda: Breath of the Wild, including what to expect from the Wii U version, how to preserve your items, how to beat bosses like the Stone Talus and Lynel, the best recipes for Link and how to take on the game's shrines. You'll also want to find out where all the great fairies in the game and how to use amiibo with your version of Zelda.