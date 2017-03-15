If you're looking for a way to use some of your flint in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you'll be pleased to learn it is best used for starting fires. Fires can be used for very important tasks in the game.

Here's how you can find flint and how you can use it to create fire to cook food, set up a campfire and utilize fire in all the ways Link finds useful in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild flint: How to get it

If you see any big black rocks near the base of mountain there's a good chance it's got some flint inside. You can smash the rocks by using any sort of mining equipment (like a hammer) or just use your Sheika Slate to create a bomb and blast it open. You should also keep an eye out for loose flint that might be scattered around the map.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild flint: How to use it start a fire

Select your flint from your inventory and drop it on the ground next to a pile of wood (you can get that by chopping down trees). Next, hit the flint with any sort of metal weapon to start a fire. Now you have a campfire, which you can use for basic cooking or sleeping to pass time in the game.

You'll also need flint for repairing special weapons in the game. For example, you can fix your Lightscale trident if it breaks by heading to the Zora village and giving Dento five flints, a diamond and a spare Zora spear.

