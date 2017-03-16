T of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is home to several familiar locations that you'll no doubt remember from previous Zelda games. While there's no official confirmation that the areas are exactly the same place for sure, the similarities are uncanny. That's particularly true for Lon Lon Ranch, a popular destination from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Here's where you can find the "new" Lon Lon Ranch area in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. You can draw your own conclusions.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Lon Lon Ranch location and comparison

The ranch ruins on the Hyrule map Source: Game Informer

According to Game Informer, if you head southeast from Hyrule Castle, you'll find an area called ranch ruins. Keep in mind you won't see anything on the map called Lon Lon Ranch. But you can go and check out what the ranch ruins have to offer.

The ranch ruins up close Source: Game Informer

When you get to the ruins, take a close look. The entrance to both the ranch ruins and Ocarina of Time's Lon Lon Ranch look very similar. Is this the same location, just years and years later?

The Lon Lon Ranch as seen in 'Ocarina of Time' Source: Game Informer

Y It looks, as Game Informer points out, to be the same ranch.

The locations do share a similar look. Source: Game Informer

Of course, this is all currently speculation. But it does seem as though there's something here. Unfortunately, it's not spelled out for us just yet, but this seems to suggest that Breath of the Wild takes places in the same world as Ocarina of Time, just much much later on.

We'll continue putting two and two together in an attempt to solve this puzzle and hopefully figure out where exactly Breath of the Wild fits into the series timeline.

