Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild offers many secrets tucked within. Like being able to snag a giant horse or a mysterious island challenge. If you've been shopping around Hyrule there's one store you might be missing out on. The character Kilton isn't a prominent part of the BotW story, but he offers up some funny items you may be interested in collecting. Here's how to unlock the creepy monster shop, Fang and Bone, based on our experience and some help from IGN.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Fang and Bone: Kilton location guide

Where to find Kilton in 'Breath of the Wild' Source: IGN

Your first encounter with Kilton will go down in Akkala, the northeast section of the game's map. To the top right of Death Mountain, locate a skull-looking mountain area. This is where you'll come across Kilton.

Kilton is located in the left eye of skull-looking area. Teleporting there is easy if you've already unlocked the shrine located in the right skull eye, Zuna Kai Shrine. If not, your best bet is to teleport to Katosa Aug Shrine (just southwest of the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab) and ride one of your steeds over to the skull. If those aren't accessible to you, make your way to Akkala Tower and do your best to reach to the skull from there.

If you're coming in from above, the left eye of the skull is located down into the valley of the skull area. That's where you'll find Kilton. Talk to him and he'll tell you about the monster shop he's interested in opening up. After this, you'll be able to make use of Fang and Bone.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Fang and Bone location: How to find Kilton's shop

Lurelin Village Source: Xavier Harding/Mic

Once you've spoken with Kilton, you can find Fang and Bone right outside of these villages: Kakariko Village, Hateno Village, Tairrey Town, Zora's Domain, Rito Village, Gerudo Town and Lurelin Village. If you're having trouble finding the store, make sure it's nighttime. If you don't feel like waiting, sit by a campfire and choose to sleep until "Night."

You'll be able to purchase items ranging from weapons like a wooden mop or spring-loaded hammer to masks that help you blend in with enemies like the bokoblin mask and lynel mask. You can also buy a monster-themed saddle and bridle for your horse. However, they'll all require you to trade in monster parts for Kilton's special currency called Mon. So strike down some lizalfos and some keese to stock up if you need to.

