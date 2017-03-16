By now, you may have heard that in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild you can get a giant freaking horse, but there's a catch. You can save this horse at a stable — unlike the Lord of the Mountain or wild mounts like bears — but it's not easy to obtain. Specifically, you'll need a lot of stamina before you can soothe the horse rumored to belong to Ganondorf in Ocarina of Time.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Tips, Tricks, and Cheats: Taming the giant horse without enough stamina bars

Taming the giant horse requires at least one-and- of stamina if you mash the L button as fast as humanly possible, according to the video from Javier Dos S. on Youtube. However, if you'd rather use your Spirit Orbs to upgrade your health you can still pull this off.

The giant horse can be yours. Source: Zelda/Mic

First, you'll need to locate a cooking pot. Then throw in the proper ingredients to cook a dish that increases stamina — check out a full list of recipes here. Cook up a few stamina-increasing dishes and make sure to through in as many stamella mushrooms as possible.

It's important to note that these mushroom-based stamina-boosting dishes only refill your existing stamina bar. To temporarily add extra stamina to your overall stats, you'll want to cook up some endura carrots — assuming you've found a few during your travels.

The green circle means it restores some of Link's stamina, while the yellow circles mean the dish adds on top of the normal amount of stamina. Source: Zelda/Mic

You're also able to mix up elixirs to bring back some stamina. Bugs like the restless cricket brings back some stamina when mixed into an elixir. Other creatures, like the tireless frog, will offer up yellow stamina.

Once you have enough provisions seek out the giant horse. Jump on top and try to tame it. Just as your stamina is about to run out, pause the game by opening your inventory and consume something that increases stamina. Repeat these steps until you've tamed the beast.

Finally, make sure to bring the giant horse to a nearby stable where you can register it and you're good to go.

