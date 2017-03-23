I of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Silver Lynel and its white-maned cousin are among the toughest enemies in the game — there aren't many monsters that will stare you down and wait for you to make the first move. Because you run into the creature fairly often in Breath of the Wild, it's important you know proper protocol when facing off against a Silver Lynel, or any color version of the centaur-like beast. Here's what you need to know about the different Lynel types and how to handle them.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Silver Lynel: How does it compare to regular and White-Maned Lynel?

Regular-brand Lynel is the first one you're likely to encounter. You can spot it by its red mane and brown coat. Early on in the game, however, it may still prove fairly difficult to conquer, as shown in the gif above. Be warned: the Lynels get even harder.

Three hearts and not a single one lost Source: Jimmyqballs/YouTube

The white-maned Lynel is a step above his brown counterpart. The snowy-haired creature is among the stronger type of Lynel. Don't underestimate it.

Tough break, kid Source: Youtube/Gaming Since Gaming

The blue-maned Lynel may be hard to come across, but it's just as difficult as it's similar-looking family members. Luckily the beast bears the same attacks as its lighter counterparts.

Then there's Silver Lynel, the hardest enemy in the game.

The l for each range from the Akkala Wilds in the northeast to the Deplian Badlands to the North Tabantha Snowfield and more. The jury's still out whether the same color Lynel stick around the same areas of the game for everyone. While there may be set locations for specific Lynel, it could also be based around your progress inside the game. This is confirmed to happen in the Coliseum of the game — red-maned pictured here, then white-maned then silver, all in the same location.

If you're looking specifically for Silver Lynels you should also check out this GameFAQs thread discussing where to seek out the beast.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Silver Lynel: How to beat it and other Lynels

Absolute disrespect Source: Youtube/Nn Li

When fighting a Lynel, parrying and flurry rush will be your best friend. As we've explained in the past, you'll want to take note of when Lynel is charging at you (at which point you'll want to dodge jump sideways) or when he's swinging at you (dodge jump backward). If timed right this will trigger a flurry rush and you can swipe away.

Shooting an arrow at Lynel's head will cause the beast to take a proverbial knee and gather himself. Parrying with your shield will also cause the same effect. You can strike it now or you can mount it for a brief period and slap Lynel up for a bit. He'll throw you off at around a full stamina circle.

Later Lynels, of course, have stronger attacks, so dodging will be crucial. They also have different attacks. For example, the Silver Lynel will put his arms in a D pose and summon wind all around him. Run far away because he's about to surround himself with fire. This is the stronger version of earlier Lynel's fire breathing attack, which you can dodge by running in a circle around (and far away from) Lynel. And, as with all bosses, bring lots of food and defensive clothing.

