Side quests in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild like "The Lost Pilgrimage" are among the hardest in the game. Some side missions like solving Kass's riddles or finding Korok seeds to increase your inventory are nothing compared to needing to play ninja for an extended period of time. Even with Zelda: Breath of the Wild's Sheik armor, the task is grueling.

Here are some tips for conquering "The Lost Pilgrimage" side quest in Zelda: Breath of the Wild and earn a spirit orb, courtesy of Kotaku.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild "The Lost Pilgrimage": How to beat it

Oh, so my nightmare? Cool. Source: Kotaku

You'll initially want to head to the Lost Woods by way of Korok Forest. Fast travel to the shrine at Korok Forest and then leave the area. One of the four Korok in the Lost Woods will have a trial for you. Locate Tasho, the Korok standing on the rock.

You're tasked with following a Korok, Oaki, on its way to a shrine and you can't be spotted. So make sure you throw on every piece of stealthy Sheik clothing you have as well as down any potions or food that increase your stealth. Also push in the left analog stick to crouch as you walk for bonus stealth points.

Keep in mind that in the Lost Woods, as the name suggests, you can get lost pretty easily. Veer too far off the path and you'll end up transporting back to the beginning.

Oaki may be hard to see but his gear will rattle and make noise, helping you keep track of where he is onscreen. Above all else, make sure the little Korok does not see you. He will turn around every once in a while, so it's on you to hide behind a nearby tree.

During one portion of the mission, Oaki will be attacked by wolves, but resist coming to his rescue. Shoot an arrow at the wolf. Even if you're sent to the beginning of the puzzle for messing up, the wolf will not respawn.

No matter how you play it, "The Lost Pilgrimage" will be tough for you. Strap in and make sure to use every Zelda stealth trick you've learned.

