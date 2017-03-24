Exploring Gerudo Desert in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a pain. Just like in real life, it's not easy to run in deep sand. Link might be a courageous hero, but he's as susceptible to the elements as anyone. That's where the sand boots come in.

Here's what you need to know to get the sand boots in Breath of the Wild and master the Gerudo Desert.

How to get the sand boots in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

If you visit Gerudo Town, you'll find a guy running around in the sand outside of town. Talk to him while wearing your Gerudo disguise and he'll offer to give you his sand boots, but not for free. He'll tell you about the legend of the Seven Heroines and the theorized eighth Heroine. He wants a photograph of the lost Heroine, which means you're looking for a giant statue in the Gerudo Highlands. He'll give you some snow boots to help with the journey.

The location of the Eighth Heroine, marked by the star. Source: Nintendo

The statue is pretty easy to find, as the overhead outline of it shows up on the map if you zoom in far enough. Head to the point marked by a star on the map above and you'll see a gigantic statue of a woman. Take a picture of it and bring it to the man outside of Gerudo Town to claim your reward. With your new sand boots, exploring Gerudo Desert is much, much less of a hassle.

More Zelda: Breath of the Wild news and coverage here