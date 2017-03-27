In Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, players come across all kinds of characters. R, wildlife and even the people of color in Hyrule keep things interesting as you run, jump and climb through Zelda's overworld. But there is one character who bears a striking resemblance to a famous actor we all know and love. We're talking, of course, about Robin Williams.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild spoilers: Did I just spot Robin Williams?

As AFGuidesHD shows on YouTube, you can spot Dayto, the Williams look-alike, near Foothill Stable. This is just south of Death Mountain. The two look similar to one another mainly in the eyes and wrinkles near the mouth. They sort of look the same in other pictures too.

Not quite spitting image, but close Source: Xavier Harding/Mic

Seaniccus on YouTube points out, however, that two other characters could be a nod to Robin Williams as well. He mentions Robbie from the Akkala Tech Lab due to his name and eccentric personality. Brigo, who can be found on a bridge in South Hyrule, could also be a nod to Williams since he tries to stop Link from jumping off the bridge, and suicide was Williams' cause of death.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild spoilers: But why Robin Williams of all people?

Robin Williams may seem like a random actor for Nintendo to want to pay tribute to, but he's not. Along with playing lovable characters like Genie from Aladdin and the professor from Flubber, Williams starred in many Zelda advertisements. Some commercials he narrated, others starred him alongside his daughter Zelda Williams — yes, he named her after the princess.

It's possible that considering Robin William's legendary status as a comedian and his love of the Zelda series, Nintendo may have actually filled Breath of the Wild with three references to the actor. But until we see a green jello-looking substance bouncing off the walls of the Akkala Tech Lab we won't know for sure.

