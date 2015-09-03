There are 120 shrines in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and they each offer some sort of special trial you'll need to complete to earn a spirit orb and additional loot. One in particular, the Rucco Maag Shrine and its five flames trial, may be giving you trouble. Don't worry, though, we're here to help.

Here's how to beat the five flames trial in Breath of the Wild, based on Eurogamer's guide.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Five Flames Trial: How to find the Rucco Maag Shrine

To complete the five flames trial, you must first seek out the Rucco Maag Shrine. It can be found in the Lanayru Tower region, southeast of Lanayru Tower. An easy way to reach it is to fast travel to Zora's Domain and then make your way over by foot.

Go up the hills and find the highest point you can near a dam and a reservoir. You may recall your divine beast encounter here. Use your paraglider to fly south from there and then head left from the river once you land. You'll find the Rucco Maag Shrine here. Go inside.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Five Flames Trial: How to complete the Rucco Maag Shrine

Once you're in the shrine, look for one block with three crystals on it. There should also be a block with some torches atop it. Your goal will be to make sure all the torches on the block are lit at the same time. This means you have to solve a puzzle. You'll have to keep turning the block located centrally here without any of the torches dipping into the water.

To get on your way to the solution, start by creating a fire on the floor. Take some regular arrows for your bow and fire them through the fire to each torch, which will make sure you get all torches lit much faster than usual.

Then aim for the top crystal with your arrow and let it fly. You'll turn the cube in a different direction and it will light the torch on the left-hand wall. Shoot fire arrows at the last three torches on the right pillar and one on the front of the cube. This should make all of your torches lit at once. You've completed the trial.

