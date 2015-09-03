Playing Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on PC with an emulator program like Cemu has been a pretty rough experience until now, but firing up BotW using the latest version of Cemu is a different story. Now that Cemu version 1.7.4 is on the way for your Zelda ROM-playing pleasure, here's what changes you can expect.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wii U emulator update: Cemu 1.7.4 offers most stability yet

The current version of Cemu is 1.7.3. However, the preview version of Cemu 1.7.4 has already hit the web, and early reports claim the new update is much better. According to YouTube user reznoire, there's a drastic difference between the two editions.

As seen in the above video, the older version of the Cemu emulator shows Zelda: Breath of the Wild running without any of the game's beautiful grass animations. Link can't even stand in a field without sinking into the ground. Certain puzzles in Breath of the Wild's shrines are simply unplayable in the old version, but that's set to change with Cemu 1.7.4.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wii U emulator update: When will Cemu 1.7.4 release?

According to DSOGaming, the new version of Cemu is available to those who have backed the app and will soon be released to everyone else.

Those who have supported the software's developers on Patreon can unlock Cemu 1.7.4. A donation of $5 or greater is required to get the new version right away.

