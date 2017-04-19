Zelda: Breath of the Wild has a little bit of everything, including extreme sports. If you want to hone your snowboarding skills and find out what would happen if it snowed in Hyrule, head over to Selmie's Spot in Hebra.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Selmie's Spot shield-surfing guide: Where to find Selmie in Breath of the Wild

First, you have to find the place. It's tucked away in a remote corner of the world that, frankly, I can't believe anyone would want to live in. Go to the spot on the map below and unlock the nearby shrine for fast travel convenience.

Alex Perry/Mic The location of Selmie's Spot in 'Breath of the Wild'

Once you get there, you'll find a small house with a woman inside. Talk to her, and she'll invite you to try beating her shield-surfing record in beginner and advanced courses.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Selmie's Spot shield-surfing guide: What you'll get

Depending on how well you do, the reward — which is, frankly, underwhelming — will be a different shield. This post on Reddit has a rough guide to what finishing times will get you which shields:

Manis_Custos/Reddit Selmie's Spot snowboarding guide on 'Zelda: Breath of the Wild'

Selmie will give you a basic course layout, which is nice because said layout isn't exactly clear while you're moving through it.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Selmie's Spot shield-surfing guide: How to get through the course

Redditor Manis_Custos, who managed a time of 1:34, also has a guide with screenshots for navigating the course.

When she shows you the overview of the course, you might notice how there is a very defined path to the left. Take that path.



After 20 or so seconds, you should be coming up to a ridge, which will be very close to your path. When there's [an] opening in the wall of rocks, just a section that's a bit lower,, hop over the wall and continue riding over/around that hill toward the goal.



Use your glider to cushion your fall, and keep your momentum up. Keep to the left of the little plateau that has a small Lizalfos camp, and keep to the left, where you can see a small cliff with two pine trees near the edge. Enemies tend to spawn right beside those trees too, as a note.



Jump off and fall as low as you can before using your glider, then keep heading [southwest]. There should be two to three more cliffs before you reach the goal, depending on your exact route.

If you want to finish with the fastest time possible, skip to 1:30 in the video below to see a speedrunner's personal best, which didn't require any crazy tricks. It's a good baseline for what you can do on the course.

The only other thing to know is you can hold forward while shield surfing to get a small increase in speed. Other than that, it's fairly self-explanatory. Try it enough times, and you'll be able to race through Selmie's course with ease.

