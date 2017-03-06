ncountered a Hinox in Zelda: Breath of the Wild and you're struggling to defeat it, don't worry. We've got you covered with a handy guide for beating the one-eyed giant.

Like most open world games, there are plenty of interesting mini bosses to hunt down in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. You might go hunting for them, or if you're like me, you might accidentally fall directly into their laps. Either way, you should be prepared.

The Hinox is a cyclops giant that lives in multiple regions of Hyrule, and they're often carrying awesome items. Here's how to take one down.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Hinox: How to beat them in battle

Luckily, it seems that Hinox are sleeping most of the time you find them. So you'll have time to plan – or just run away if you prefer.

If you decide to stay, here are some things to keep in mind. If you become stealthy enough, either through food or through specific armor, you can actually get right behind the Hinox and attack it before it even wakes up. For the sneak attack, you'll want to start with something heavy and upon its waking, switch to something a bit faster.

Once it wakes up, the best thing to do is to get some distance. The Hinox is a big boy and if given the chance, he'll crush heroes in one hit – or rather, one sit.

Like most cyclops characters, you'll find that arrows seem to be effective. If you shoot the Hinox in its eye, it will be vulnerable temporarily and you'll have the opportunity to get in some sweet jabs. Careful though, after a few arrow shots, the Hinox might begin to shield its eyes. Also keep in mind that if you're fighting your one eyed friend in a forest, it might grab a tree and use that as its weapon.

As in every big fight, you should prepare some food that will improve your stamina or even give you temporary hearts. If you get into a good routine with arrows and fast attacks, the Hinox will be down in no time. Plus, you'll get some shiny valuables for all your trouble.

Aside from the usual monster parts like a Hinox tooth and a Hinox toenail (gross), there doesn't seem to be a super consistent item drop. In addition to the appendages, you can expect a handful of weapons though.

Check out more Nintendo Switch news and coverage

Check out our comparison photos sizing up the Switch to the Wii U GamePad, along with details on the console's price, battery life and our hands-on review. If you're interested in the Nintendo Switch's games, here's info on the new Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, 1-2-Switch and the goofy boxing game Arms.