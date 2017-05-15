Fans hoping for Monster Hunter XX on Switch need to wait for an official announcement from Capcom. But that hasn't stopped the 3DS game from acknowledging one of the best Switch games around. According to Nintendo Everything, Monster Hunter XX is partnering up with Nintendo and will add in some Zelda: Breath of the Wild goodness by way of DLC.

We've seen glimpses of the Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC for Monster Hunter in the past. Now we get another teaser with two new videos — including, but not limited to, some killer dance moves from fake-Link. Check out the teaser videos below.

Monster Hunter Switch: When we might see the franchise leave the 3DS

The Zelda DLC is good news for Monster Hunter XX players that are Breath of the Wild fans. But the downloadable content does nothing to answer the question on everyone's mind: Will Monster Hunter be making the switch to Switch anytime soon?

The last couple major releases of the game have come to Nintendo's dual-screened handheld, so it makes sense to bring the series to the next handheld console evolution. Monster Hunter's arrival on the Switch would, at the very least, reassure buyers that Nintendo is serious about getting third-party games on their newest console.

While Capcom has admitted that they're looking into the game on Switch, they've yet to confirm anything. The Zelda DLC pack is a nice "we see you" for Switch owners — let's hope that vision finds clarity in time for E3 2017.

